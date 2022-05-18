Semis crash near Taylor, closing lanes of FM 1660 for several hours

DPS said the truck carrying the pipes crashed into the other tractor, killing that driver.

TAYLOR, Texas — Eastbound lanes of FM 1660 at FM 973 to SH 95 in Williamson County are expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a deadly crash involving two semis.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at around 2 a.m. in Taylor, Texas. Troopers were called to the intersection of FM 1660 at FM 973 to SH 95 when a tractor towing a load of large steel pipes and a tractor towing a tanker crashed into each other.

DPS said the truck carrying the pipes crashed into the other tractor, killing that driver.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the eastbound lanes of FM 1660 are closed at FM 973 to SH 95. The Texas Department of Transportation Austin said at around 8:49 a.m. that the roadway will stay closed for the next several hours.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in its press release it would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your seatbelt.