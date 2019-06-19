GEORGETOWN, Texas — Coolers filled with rancid food prompted a bomb squad investigation and a neighborhood evacuation Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Brownstone at the Summit neighborhood.

A person reportedly walked out of their residence and found two ice chests at the end of the driveway and the road and called the police. Georgetown police said the coolers were wrapped with tape. The Department of Public Safety investigated, and found that the coolers were filled with rancid food.

At least 20 units were evacuated, according to authorities.

