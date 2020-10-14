State's largest police union launches effort to bring civil service to Williamson County

Officials for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) say this comes as workers increasingly face a politically-charged workplace.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The state's largest police union is launching a new effort to get state civil service legal protections for all Williamson County employees, especially sheriff's deputies.

Officials for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) say this comes as workers increasingly face a politically-charged workplace. It also comes during a hotly-contested race for Williamson County sheriff.

However, organizers of the effort to bring civil service protections say they think it is necessary no matter who the sheriff is.

CLEAT officials say that while the move to bring civil service was sparked by working conditions in the sheriff's office, they think the county's entire workforce of 1,900 should be entitled to becoming civil service employees.

The State's civil service law sets standards for hirings and promotions, which proponents say helps diversity. It also sets up an appeals process for disciplinary action or terminations.

Most law enforcement agencies in major cities have civil service protection, including the Austin Police Department and the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

"They are under the idea or belief that they would be fired for political reasons, or demoted, as a result of things going on in the county currently," CLEAT spokeswoman Jennifer Szimanski said of Williamson County employees.

To get the measure on a ballot next year, CLEAT needs signatures of 10% of voters. They hope voters could consider the measure in 2021, possibly in a May election.

CLEAT and others attempted to bring civil service to Williamson County in 2005 but the move did not get momentum.

Sheriff Robert Chody's office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

His opponent, Mike Gleason, said that civil service protections won't be as necessary if he is the sheriff.