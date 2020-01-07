After 2 boys die in Cedar Park racing crash, driver gets 10 years probation, some jail time

The deadly crash happened in 2018.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published on the one year anniversary of the deadly crash.

A driver who was racing along a busy Cedar Park road in 2018 before crashing has received his sentence: 10 years of probation along with a short sentence in county jail. Two young boys were killed in that crash.

Blake Kirkpatrick was sentenced Tuesday, June 30, after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony charge of racing on a highway, causing death. Kirkpatrick will serve 60 days in jail upfront. Then, on each anniversary of the boys' death during the 10-year sentence, he has been sentenced to serve three days in jail, according to court documents. Kirkpatrick must also pay a total of $4,389.00 in fines and fees.

The other driver in the crash, Hayden Michael Hammer, was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to seven years in prison with 10 years of probation to be served concurrently.

Kirkpatrick and Hammer were racing each other on Jan. 10, 2018, before crashing at West Whitestone Boulevard and Walton Way. Two children, 1-year-old Daniel and 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary, died on the scene. Daniel's mother and Elijah's stepmother, Zara Chaudhary, was injured in the crash.

One month after the crash, the father of the children filed a lawsuit against Hammer and Kirkpatrick. Tansy Silva, Elijah's mother, called on the Cedar Park City Council in April 2018 to bring forward changes at the intersection where the crash happened.