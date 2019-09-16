CEDAR PARK, Texas — The man who was involved in a racing crash that killed two boys in Cedar Park in 2018 will learn his sentence Sept. 16.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Hayden Michael Hammer was convicted Friday of two counts of racing on a highway causing death and one count of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury. The Statesman said each of the convictions is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Hammer, 18, and Blake Ayres Kirkpatrick, 21, were racing each other on Jan. 10, 2018, before crashing at West Whitestone Boulevard and Walton Way.

Police said two children, 1-year-old Daniel and 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary, were pronounced dead on the scene. Daniel's mother and Elijah's stepmother were injured in the crash.

Both drivers were later indicted in the deadly crash. A trial date has not been set for Kirkpatrick.

One month after the crash, the father of the children filed a lawsuit against Hammer and Kirkpatrick.

Tansy Silva, Elijah's mother, called on the Cedar Park City Council in April 2018 to bring forward changes at the intersection where the crash happened.

