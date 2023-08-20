Fertilizer plant catches fire in Bartlett

Residents in the area were sent a reverse 911 message, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

BARTLETT, Texas — Emergency crews are responding after a fertilizer plant caught fire in Bartlett on Sunday night.

Authorities with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Williamson County judge confirmed a large fire at the American Plant Food Corporation off State Highway 95 started just after 9 p.m.

Around 9:40 p.m., the City of Bartlett said evacuations were not expected and the fire was contained.

"Bartlett Fire is on scene along with various other entities and their hazmat units due to chemical spills," the City said. "The Emergency Command has stated that it is all under control, but an active fire nonetheless. The fire is not expected to spread, nor there to be a catastrophic explosions from the chemicals. They have determined the fire to be contained and will work on it all night."

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement and firefighters were on the scene.

Residents in the area were asked to follow instructions provided in a reverse 911 message, the sheriff's office said.

‼️SAFETY ALERT‼️ Law enforcement & Fire Department presence in the area of the Bartlett Fertilizer Plant. Residents in the area please follow instructions provided in the reverse 911 message. Posted by Williamson County TX, Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 20, 2023

The City of Bartlett said food and water can be dropped off at city hall for the firefighters at 140 W. Clark St.

State Highway 95 is shut down, and traffic is being diverted.

The Holland Volunteer Fire Department posted to its Facebook page a little after 9 p.m. that it was called to assist in fighting the fire.

A video taken by Kelly Carter and posted to a Holland community Facebook page showed massive flames coming from the plant.

Emergency Management Coordinator for Bell County Bob Reinhard said Salado, Bartlett and Holland fire departments were all on the scene, along with Emergency Management and Temple Fire Hazmat team.

Bartlett ISD is monitoring the fire. It opened the gym and restrooms and said any resident within the quarter-mile evacuation radius is welcome to come to the school at this time. The district will continue to monitor the situation and make additional plans as needed.

Officials said Monday morning that crews were checking the environmental quality to see if the air is safe to breathe.

KCEN contributed to this report.