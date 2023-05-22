Round Rock Bank of America reopens over a year after tornado ripped through building

Homes and businesses in the area accrued $32 million in damages.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After an EF-2 tornado tore through a Bank of America in Round Rock last year, the building is now reopening its doors.

The building, which is located at 2651 South Interstate 35 in Round Rock, was impacted by the tornado that ripped through the area back on March 21, 2022. Homes and businesses in the area accrued $32 million in damages.

“The reconstruction and reopening of our Bank of America Round Rock financial center is another recovery milestone and a show of the community’s resilience and determination,” said Dennis Johnson, Bank of America Consumer Banking Regional Executive. “This location now brings more service options than it had before, with our high-tech high-touch approach front and center to meet our clients’ lending and investing needs. Whether our clients in Round Rock want to engage with us digitally or prefer to meet with an on-site client professional, we are ready to help them with their financial priorities and goals.”

The rebuilt building will feature three ATMS, Assisted Client Transaction Tablets, Digital Assisted Shopping Cart, eight private offices and on-site financial specialists.

Bank of America has seven centers that will open across Central Texas, with Round Rock being the first location. There will also be five locations that are being renovated and will also reopen. A new location at Manor Commons is expected to open in June.