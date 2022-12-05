Williamson County judge: Residents says area around Candlewood Suites has seen increase in crime

Judge Bill Gravell said residents in the area sent him photos of "what's going on in their neighborhood."

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — It has been nine months since the Austin City Council voted to buy a hotel in Williamson County to help people experiencing homelessness. Now people who live near the hotel are voicing their concerns about what they say the purchase has done to their neighborhood.

Last August, the council approved the purchase of the Candlewood Suites hotel on Pecan Park Boulevard, near US 183 and State Highway 45, to house people experiencing homelessness. The hotel is located in Austin but also in Williamson County.

Williamson County commissioners pushed back against the purchase at the time.

During Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell shared photos that he said he has received from residents who live near the Candlewood Suites hotel. Gravell said the residents claim the Austin City Council's decision has brought crime to the neighborhood.

Gravell released a statement on Tuesday, promising to find a solution for the residents' safety. Read the full statement below:

"I am deeply disappointed that once again the city of Austin has made decisions regarding their property in Williamson County without involving Williamson County leadership in coming up with solutions. I have heard from our residents that Austin’s property has brought crime to their neighborhood. They sent me pictures of what is going on in their neighborhood. The city of Austin made their problem Williamson County’s problem, so I promise our residents that I will work to find a solution. Our residents deserve to not live in fear."

But Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the City isn't at fault for the crime in the area.

"I had heard that the judge was somehow or another linking the city's ownership of a vacant building with [the] homelessness challenge that exists in Williamson County. And I, I don't see the connection," Adler said.

Williamson County commissioners say they were left in the dark about the plans to renovate the hotel and they filed a lawsuit to stop the process. Adler says homelessness is a regional challenge and the City hopes to work with Williamson County, along with other counties, to help those experiencing homelessness.

The City bought the hotel for $9.5 million to provide services, shelter and housing. Renovations were expected to cost $1.6 million. The hotel has 83 rooms that can serve as a temporary solution for people in need of housing, but it's unclear at this time when the hotel will be available for use.

