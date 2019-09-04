GEORGETOWN, Texas — Nearly two months ago, dozens of Georgetown residents were evacuated from their homes and businesses due to residual gas in the soil following a gas leak. Now, Atmos Energy said more than 100 of those evacuation orders have been lifted – but others remain in effect.

An Atmos Energy spokesperson told KVUE April 19 that many evacuation orders have been lifted, but six businesses and three homes are still currently evacuated.

There have been no new evacuation orders issued since March 15, according to Atmos.

Back on Feb. 20, Atmos Energy repaired a gas leak on a property on River Bend. But they soon realized there was residual gas trapped in the soil in the surrounding homes and businesses. The gas is supposed to naturally ventilate over time, but Atmos said it was taking too long, so crews began to work to create air flow underground to remove the gas.

As a precaution, any home or business with an unsafe concentration of gas was evacuated.

Slowly, over the weeks that have followed, some residents have been able to return to their homes and businesses – but not all of them.

As of April 19, it is still unclear when the remaining evacuated residents will be allowed to return to their normal day-to-day lives.

