Williamson County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help to solve cold case

Deputies are searching for the person responsible for the murder of S.E. Ritchey in March 1988.

TAYLOR, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to solve a murder cold case.

Deputies are searching for the person responsible for killing S.E. Ritchey in March of 1988.

The sheriff’s office said around 10 p.m. on March 5, 1988, 77-year-old Ritchey and his wife arrived at their rural home after closing a laundromat they operated in Taylor and shopping for groceries.

The couple was attacked in their driveway as they unloaded groceries from their car. Ritchey died as a result of his injuries on March 22, 1988.

An investigation determined the Ritcheys had been targeted for a robbery. An undetermined amount of cash was taken from Ritchey’s wallet, while several hundred dollars were taken from his wife’s purse.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect or suspects to call 512-943-5204 or email coldcasetips@wilco.org. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-253-7867. Information that helps solve the case could lead to a cash reward.