Williamson County detective 'attacked' while serving warrant; suspect shot, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said a detective was attacked while serving a warrant on May 18.
WCSO said the suspect was shot after "choking and biting" the detective and taken to the hospital in stable condition. The detective was also taken to the hospital was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened in the 108 block of Augusta Place in Liberty Hill.
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted an hour prior on Monday that there was a large police presence in the 100 block of Augusta Place and there was no threat to the public.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
