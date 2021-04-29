Williamson County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of retired K-9

REST IN PEACE: K-9 Ivo lived out his remaining years as a loved and cherished member of his handler's family.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Ivo, who died on Wednesday.

Ivo faithfully served his handler, Sgt. Albert Ortiz, and the citizens of Williamson County for five years before he was medically retired in April of 2012, the sheriff’s office said.

After retirement, Ivo lived out his remaining years as a loved and cherished member of the Ortiz family.

“His fellow law enforcement officers and other K-9s thank him for his service and he will be greatly missed,” the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Always a hard worker, Ivo detected 1,300 pounds of marijuana the last night he worked before retiring.”

A plaque will be made and presented to Sgt. Ortiz to commemorate Ivo’s service to the citizens of Williamson County.