WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies are about to have their small screen debut on the Lifetime Cable Network’s television show ‘Women on Patrol,' which features officers around the country.

The show follows female law enforcement officers and will ride along with WCSO deputies. 'Women on Patrol' will have half-hour long episodes, where the audience is provided with the true experience of female officers on the front line of their police forces and communities.

“I am delighted to show law enforcement from a perspective of our female deputies. The challenges encountered, and the tenacity should make for a good show. It also should demonstrate the professionalism here at Williamson County Sheriff’s Office by all those who serve our community,” said Sheriff Robert Chody.

‘Women on Patrol’ Season 2 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Recently, Austin-Travis County EMS also graced the small screen on A&E's Nightwatch Nation.

RELATED: Local first responders to appear on A&E show (Austin-Travis County EMS)

© 2018 KVUE-TV