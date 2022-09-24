x
Williamson County Sheriff's Office wins Crime Scene Unit award

Several agencies nominated the Crime Scene Unit for the Best Laboratory Award for its assistance to agencies in North Texas.

FRISCO, Texas — On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was awarded the North Texas Forensic Association’s Best Laboratory Award in Frisco.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the unit continues to share resources and expertise throughout the state to solve crimes.

“The ability to assist other agencies in solving crimes is a shared responsibility and a testament to the importance of teamwork,” said Sheriff Mike Gleason.

