AUSTIN, Texas — According to Commissioners Court records, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office received approval on Tuesday to accept a $100,000 grant to fund its Cold Case Task Force and Coalition Project.

The grant will provide the Cold Case Unit with computers, monitors, specialized software, scanners, printers, external hard drives, travel and training expenses and a part-time crime analyst position, according to the Commissioners Court agenda.

The crime analyst position is expected to have no budgetary impact and all funds and needed equipment will be funded by the grant. The court said the position was grant-funded and is not guaranteed to remain if the funding should stop.

The grant comes from the Criminal Justice Division Criminal Justice Program. The program is expected to last for one year.

