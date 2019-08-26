AUSTIN, Texas — A Williamson County sheriff's commander that some want fired over his controversial Facebook posts has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to a report from our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Commander Steve Deaton filed the complaint, according to an item county commissioners will talk about in executive session at a meeting on Tuesday.

Any employee can file an EEOC complaint alleging workplace discrimination or harassment.

RELATED:

Williamson County DA says he is still working to get unaired 'Live PD' video

Williamson County sheriff says social media policy is too vague to punish commander over posts

Williamson County sheriff discusses complaint filed against commander, recent deputy firings

According to recent reports, Deaton made Facebook posts, which have since been removed – reportedly making light of date rape, kidnapping and torture.

County Judge Bill Gravell reportedly called for Deaton's resignation during a county budget workshop earlier this month.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Round Rock ISD's Cedar Ridge HS offering 'Adulting 101' class to teach basic life skills

Teen registered people to vote as they waited in Popeyes line

Police: Leander man accused of threatening to shoot up Florida hotel

Neighbors and family members call for change to Slaughter Lane crossing after recent fatal crashes