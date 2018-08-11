WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted that the man believed to have been stealing packages from Teravista residents has been arrested.
On Friday, Sheriff Chody had taken to Twitter to address the incident of 11 packages that were stolen from front porches in Teravista on Thursday.
Sheriff Chody stated his message was for the thief, that they have video of him and his vehicle, and they are working to find him.
The sheriff's office released a video on Twitter Thursday which shows a man that is considered a suspect in the string of package thefts in the Teravista area.
The video posted with the tweet shows a man bringing an empty box with him to the door of a home and stealing a package that was delivered earlier in the day.
This is only the latest instance of this happening. A suspect with a similar approach was captured on camera doing this in an East Austin neighborhood last month.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office stated to call 911 if you see this man, or know anything about the package thefts.