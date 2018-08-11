WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has identified the man who was arrested for allegedly stealing packages from Teravista residents.

Sheriff Chody said Dustin Alan Pruitt was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Dustin Alan Pruitt was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on Sunday. He is being charged with theft of property and stolen vehicles. Pruitt took nearly a dozen packages last week off of front porches in the Teravista neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/08SWHnaScE — Sheriff Robert Chody-WilCo TX (@SheriffChody) November 13, 2018

On Friday, Nov. 9, Sheriff Chody had taken to Twitter to address the incident of 11 packages that were stolen from front porches in Teravista on Thursday, Nov. 8.

A message to the package thief and/or thieves from the Sheriff of Williamson County! You came to the wrong county!!!! We’re coming for you and we’ll find you! And when we do, we’ll arrest you! #WilcoCares ##YouDoneMessedUp pic.twitter.com/mFBcmg3qQk — Williamson County Sheriff Texas (@SheriffChody) November 9, 2018

Sheriff Chody stated his message was for the thief, that they have video of him and his vehicle, and they are working to find him.

The sheriff's office released a video on Twitter Thursday which shows a man that is considered a suspect in the string of package thefts in the Teravista area.

The video posted with the tweet shows a man bringing an empty box with him to the door of a home and stealing a package that was delivered earlier in the day.

Williamson County is looking for this truck and possible suspect in the Teravista package thefts. Notice how suspect brings empty box w/him to the door only to place it on front door and steal the desired package. Call 912 if seen. pic.twitter.com/nDVfnPynNz — Williamson County Sheriff Texas (@SheriffChody) November 8, 2018

This is only the latest instance of this happening. A suspect with a similar approach was captured on camera doing this in an East Austin neighborhood last month.

