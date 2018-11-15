WILLIAMSON COUNTY — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted great news Thursday afternoon about returning packages to the Teravista residents who were robbed in early November.

Dustin Alan Pruitt was arrested by Williamson County authorities and charged with theft of property and stolen vehicles after he was caught on camera stealing several packages on porches and replacing them with empty boxes.

In video shared on Twitter, Chody thanked detectives for recovering the items for the residents.

"I want Teravista to know that we are going through some of the properties right now and we don't have it all done, but I'm on my way back now to give a toy back to a young child," Chody said.

Returning a stolen package back to a house in Teravista!!!🎅 Thanks to Wilco detectives and forensics. pic.twitter.com/vtEM7fDBER — Sheriff Robert Chody-WilCo TX (@SheriffChody) November 15, 2018

Chody also posted pictures with detectives and himself returning one of the packages to a Teravista resident.

Chody said that he and other deputies will be giving the packages back slowly to each resident.

