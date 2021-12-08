Williamson County investigating sexual assault incident outside Walburg

The victim told deputies they were pulled over by what they believed to be a police vehicle with a flashing light.

WALBURG, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a reported sexual assault that happened on Tuesday evening outside the town of Walburg.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of FM 972, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim told deputies they were pulled over by what they believed to be a police vehicle with a flashing light.

The suspect is described as a man with dark clothing and a deep voice. No other information about the suspect or his vehicle are known at this time, deputies said.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said if you believe you are being pulled over by a person who may be impersonating a police officer, turn on your flashers, drive the speed limit and call 911 from your cellphone. If you do not have a cellphone, drive to a well-lit area such as a parking lot or a populated area.

Do not get out of your vehicle until a dispatcher can confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate police officer, the sheriff’s office said. Report anything suspicious to 911 immediately.