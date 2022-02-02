Crews working to make sure Central Texas roads are safe during winter storm

As the wintry weather moves in, crews will be on-call to work in 12-hour shifts to treat the roads. Sand and de-icing material have already been loaded on to trucks.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — With freezing temperatures hours away, road preparations are underway in Williamson county.

"We've pre-positioned trucks with sand. We have our staff working 24-hour shifts starting tonight, so we're prepared," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Judge Gravell said the rain could wash away pre-treatment on roads. Crews will be on standby go back and re-treat areas.

The County has ordered twice the amount of sand and de-icing material as last year. Officials say the timing for putting the material on roads is critical.

"We rely on our partners and TxDOT to do pre-treating on Interstate 35 and 183. But there are major areas in the county where we've seen ice occur quickly, and that's where we've pre-positioned trucks with the right equipment," said Gravell.

As the wintry weather moves in, crews will be on-call to work in 12-hour shifts to treat the roads. Sand and de-icing material have already been loaded onto trucks. As people living in Williamson County prepare ahead of Thursday, Judge Gravell has a message for the community.

"Let's just take a deep breath. Let's work together. Let's be smart. Let's be safe, and let's care about our fellow neighbor by just staying at home," stated Gravell.