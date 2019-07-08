WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — At the Williamson County Commissioner's Court on Tuesday, some residents addressed their concerns regarding social media posts made by a Williamson County Sheriff's commander.

The posts contained photos of dolls depicting actions such as rape, kidnapping, sexual acts and the mutilation of a black football player. Those photos were posted by Commander Steve Deaton.

According to our partners at the Austin American Statesman, the Facebook posts – which have since been removed – were published as recently as December, and go as far back as November 2017. Both Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and County Judge Bill Gravell were among the Facebook friends who had 'liked' at least one of the posts by Deaton.

In a statement to KVUE, Chody said, "I do not condone the posts that were posted."

Gary Richter was one of the residents who spoke up at Tuesday's meeting, calling the images "racist" and "misogynistic."

"This had an effect on me and it made my stomach hurt. I think my initial reaction was, 'Oh my God, could this be for real?' and it turns out, it was for real," Richter said. "The number of levels to be disturbed - one is thinking about the mind of a person who would do that kind of thing. The person had to imagine this in the first place, and go through the trouble to purchase supplies, take the time to pose the images and take the picture to post them online. I don't think such a person should be in law enforcement at all, and certainly not in a position of leadership as this person is."

Susan Wukasch has lived in Williamson County for 30 years. She too spoke at Tuesday's meeting.

"In all my years in this area, I've always found Wilco to be proudly, loudly Christian, not humbly, but proudly Christian," Wukasch said. "I call on you to remember not just your responsibility as elected officials, but as prominent members of your church communities to condemn the actions of Sheriff Chody and his apparently trusted officer commander Deaton."

Earlier in 2019, Deaton received a reprimand for a comment he made about a producer for the reality TV show, "Live PD," following a complaint that alleged he challenged a group of deputies to have sex with the producer. At that time, Chody said investigators questioned 17 people who were in the room at the time the comment was made.

"Was there a comment made? Absolutely," Sheriff Chody said. "But it is a comment that can be addressed with an oral reprimand, and that's what we are going to do."

Residents' statements from Tuesday's meeting can be heard in full on the Williamson County Commissioner's Court website.

