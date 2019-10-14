WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and the Texas Department of Transportation, along with residents of Coupland, Texas, celebrated the reopening of the CR 456 truss bridge above Brush Creek on Monday morning.

This particular bridge has been out of service since August 2014 after it was inspected and closed following flooding. It was repaired by Fuqua Construction Company for $247,964, funded by the TxDOT federal Highway Bridge Program.

“This was not only a unique bridge, but a very important route for people who live in the area,“ said TxDOT Georgetown Area Engineer Bobby Ramthun. “It was important for us to restore the integrity of the bridge while maintaining its character.”

Williamson County

The bridge was first built in 1912 and it's the only truss bridge of its kind still in use in Williamson County with its all-timber decking. The historic bridge was featured in movies like "Second Hand Lions" and "Varsity Blues."

“This project was small in scale, but it has a great impact for the local community,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. “It will help emergency vehicles get to certain parts of the county much more quickly.”

RELATED: Bastrop's iconic Old Iron Bridge could cost millions to repair

RELATED:

Williamson County election bonds address roads, parks

Park ranger: Catching bridge jumpers a constant battle at Austin parks

What the Beep: A new bridge in South Travis County was paid for years ago. So where is it?

Red Bud Trail bridge maintenance will include lane closures

Texas lawmakers pass laws allowing bridge over Shoal Creek