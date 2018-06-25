WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in identifying the driver of a vehicle believed to be responsible for a diesel spill that closed down portions of Gattis School Road for an extended period of time Sunday.
The vehicle was described as a 2008-2010 model, red Ford F-250/350. It had a bed cover and temporary tags.
Beginning around 2 p.m., the spill affected traffic from the H-E-B on Gattis School Road/Toll 130 to Winterfield Lane. The Williamson County Hazmat team was dispatched to help clean up the area. Hutto police and the Travis County Sheriff's Office also assisted.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-943-1300.
