Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence

FLORENCE, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Florence, Texas.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m., with officials getting a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred on the 4500 block of County Road 245 just outside of Florence.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman dead on the roadway. Her name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Officials are asking anyone with more information, including details on a light-colored sedan that is potentially silver or grey and was seen in the area, to reach out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 512-943-1311 or County Crime Stoppers at 1800-253-7867.