Body found in search for man reported missing in Granger

Mark Yarbrough, 63, was reported missing on July 27.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has found a body in the search for man who was reported missing in Granger, Texas, last week.

The body was discovered near County Road 328 in Granger around 11 a.m. on Monday. Deputies had been searching in that area last week.

Deputies said Mark Yarbrough, 63, went missing July 27 near County Road 327 and County Road 161 in Granger.

“We have located a deceased person that matches Mr. Yarbrough’s description but has not been confirmed,” the sheriff's office said.

KVUE spoke with longtime friend Andrea Dennison, who called Yarbrough one of the sweetest and most gentle souls.

"He's a really gentle, sweet person who has a lot of loved ones who are very worried about him and would like him to come home safely," Dennison told KVUE in late July.

The search for Yarbrough has included Texas Search and Rescue and EquuSearch, the Team Texas K-9s, as well as the Department of Public Safety and Austin Police Department aviation units. By July 31, the search had expanded more than 3,000 acres to include the area near County Road 328.

Dennison told KVUE Yarbrough is a massage therapist and a good friend and father.

