Williamson County to dissolve mental health outreach group as Round Rock creates own team

County officials said the new Round Rock unit will respond to all mental health calls outside of the city starting next spring.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Williamson County officials said they will dissolve the county's mobile outreach team at a recent county commissioners meeting, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The action is being taken as Round Rock forms its own mental health crisis team through Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, which will handle the county's mental health calls outside the city starting next spring.

The change is being made partly due to county officials anticipating members of the mobile outreach team leaving to join the Round Rock mental health crisis team, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

If Williamson County's mobile outreach team continued operating next spring when Bluebonnet Trails Community Services launches its unit, the county would have three mental health teams and some commissioners said they don't want overlapping services.

