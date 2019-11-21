WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff's Office K9s will be involved in a new series on A&E – "America's Top Dog."

Sheriff Robert Chody confirmed the news on Wednesday, sharing a trailer to the new show on Facebook.

Described as "the ultimate K9 competition," the shows promises to pin America's top dogs head-to-head as they showcase their strength, speed and agility through a series of obstacle courses.

The show will feature police K9s and even the "smallest underdogs," who will battle it out for the title.

The new series premieres on January 8, 2020.

The show comes from the executive producer of "American Ninja Warrior" and the creators of "Live PD."

In August of this year, Williamson County commissioners unanimously decided to terminate the county's involvement with "Live PD" after a series of controversies. Since, "Live PD" has ceased recording for the show alongside members of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Concerns with the show's involvement in the country revolved around whether the sheriff's office has a duty to collect video from "Live PD" producers so that it could be used in criminal cases. In addition, the sheriff's office was also criticized after a commander was accused of urging his deputies to have sex with one of the show's producers.

"Live PD" started filming in Williamson County in 2018, with the first episode airing in November of that year.

