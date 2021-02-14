Williamson County issues disaster declaration due to weather conditions

The declaration is set to expire after one week, unless extended by the county commissioners.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell on Sunday issued a disaster proclamation for the county due to severe weather conditions.

This disaster period is to continue for one week unless it is renewed by the commissioners court.

“We want to impress on the people of Williamson County the importance of staying home and not getting on the roads as much as possible. By staying home, you can do your part to keep other people safe, including our first responders,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

The county has activated its Emergency Operations Center and will remain active until the winter weather is no longer a threat.

Williamson County asks residents to limit travel as much as possible, as roads remain dangerous due to ice formations.

The declaration comes a day after Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference urging the same thing from Texans – to stay home and to help limit energy usage.

"The severity of the cold weather that is about to be experienced here in the coming days is unprecedented in Texas history, and we need people across the state to get ready for these extremely harsh conditions that are coming," said Abbott.

Texans are asked to start conserving energy by turning their thermostats to 68 degrees, closing shades and blinds and unplugging nonessential appliances that still draw power, such as toasters. Residents should avoid using large appliances like washers and dryers during peak hours, like the morning and evening.