Williamson County judge issues disaster declaration as Central Texas sees increase in wildfires

Dry conditions in the area have increased the risk for wildfire.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — As Central Texas has seen an increase in wildfires in recent weeks, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell on Friday issued a local disaster declaration and order prohibiting outdoor burning.

The order prohibits burning in all unincorporated areas of the county and prohibits smoking in and/or on Williamson County parks, preserves and trails. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. and continues for seven days, unless extended by consent of the Williamson County Commissioners Court.

A violation of the order occurs if a person burns any combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders such burning by others. Also, if they engage in any activity outdoors that could allow flames or sparks, unless in a properly designed enclosure.

The burn ban prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear land.