Williamson County judge issues disaster declaration as Central Texas sees increase in wildfires

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — As Central Texas has seen an increase in wildfires in recent weeks, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell on Friday issued a local disaster declaration and order prohibiting outdoor burning.
The order prohibits burning in all unincorporated areas of the county and prohibits smoking in and/or on Williamson County parks, preserves and trails. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. and continues for seven days, unless extended by consent of the Williamson County Commissioners Court.
A violation of the order occurs if a person burns any combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders such burning by others. Also, if they engage in any activity outdoors that could allow flames or sparks, unless in a properly designed enclosure.
The burn ban prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear land.
The order can be read here.