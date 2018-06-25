WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in identifying the driver of a vehicle believed to be responsible for a diesel spill that closed down portions of Gattis School Road for an extended period of time Sunday.

The vehicle was described as a 2008-2010 red Ford F-250/F-350. It had a bed cover and temporary tags.

Roadway is slick like ice with large diesel spill. Hutto PD, Travis Co SO dispatched to assist closing Westbound Gattis School Road to Winterfield Drive. Think about alternate route if in area! pic.twitter.com/bq7ALASitH — WilCo Sheriff's PIO (@WilCoSheriffPIO) June 24, 2018

Beginning around 2 p.m., the spill affected traffic from the H-E-B on Gattis School Road/SH 130 to Winterfield Drive. A team from CG Environmental was dispatched to help clean up the area.

"This is the worst diesel spill that I've seen so far in an area that wasn't on the ground. I mean, upwards of 40 gallons of diesel was spilled," CG Environmental business development manager Trey Franklin told KVUE. "The main thing here is to make sure it's not slick so that there are no car accidents."

Franklin said his crew would be working into the night and into the morning to clean up the spill.

Hutto police and the Travis County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-943-1300.

WCSO needs your assistance regarding the diesel spill on Gattis Rd. earlier today. Deputies are searching for this vehicle believed to be responsible for the spill. Description: Ford F-250/350 2008-2010 with a bed cover and temporary tags. Please call 512-943-1300 with any info. pic.twitter.com/n3DRywhBJZ — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) June 24, 2018

