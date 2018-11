WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl who was last seen in Florence, Texas.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said Diamond Nicole Ellis was last seen at the Dollar General in Florence.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoody, blue and white leggings and black flip flops.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

