WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner and the holiday shopping you do could make you a target for thieves.

If you live in Williamson County, you may start seeing flyers on your windshield reminding you to hide the belongings inside your vehicle.

"It makes me feel cautious for my family because I have to take care of my wife and children," said Cleatus Peake, who lives off Chandler Creek in Round Rock.

Peake said he has no patience for thieves coming to his neighborhood.

"We don't like people like that aroun,." he said. "If we feel like this is going on, then we need to give them hell."

His neighbor Bob Kimsey agrees that crime isn't a big concern here.

"I just hope it doesn't happen here," Kimsey said.

To keep thieves away, it takes work.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to make sure their car isn't an easy target.

Wilco, you might begin to see these around your neighborhood! Deputies will be out patrolling your area to conduct security checks! Don't be a victim of crime! Chandler Creek, you might be seeing an increase of patrol units in your area this weekend! We are just being cautious! pic.twitter.com/3GA8e3t33S — Williamson County Sheriff Texas (@SheriffChody) November 10, 2018

Deputies will put signs on your car if they see wallets, bags, backpacks, purses, or anything of value in plain sight.

"I'm very grateful to live here," Peake said. "I haven't heard of any other place that would do something like this, so for them to go around and leaving a note in someones car to remind them that they can potentially be a victim."

These notes are reminders that could prevent the next car break in.

"We have a big dog as a back up," Kimsey said. "If there's anything up front, she could hear it as well."

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said the Chandler Creek area of Williamson County will see an increase of patrol units over the weekend.

