The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who went missing Sunday afternoon and could be in danger due to a medical condition.

According to Sheriff Robert Chody, Mary Louise Coulter was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m., driving in a 2010 tan Chevy Malibu on Highway 183 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Anyone with information on Coulter's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Check back for updates.

