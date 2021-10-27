Williamson County continues road improvements along CR 200

The latest project is a three-part improvement effort along the county road.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Construction is set to begin on County Road 200 in Williamson County Wednesday as part of a new road improvement project.

The new project includes one mile of reconstruction of CR 200 into a two-lane roadway from CTMA Railroad to County Road 201. A center turn lane and shoulders will also be added as part of the project.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2022, according to a release from the county. The construction is set to cost $5 million and will be funded with voter-approved road bonds from 2019.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new project at Liberty Hill City Park at noon Wednesday. Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long will be in attendance.

This new project is the second part of a three-part improvement effort. Two previous projects have been completed along CR 200.

The first project was completed in the summer of 2019 and included improvements at State Highway 29 and CR 200/Loop 332. The improvements included adding turn lanes on SH 29, widening CR200/Loop 332, installing a new traffic signal and relocating and installing a new waterline.

The other project included improvements for CR 200 at Bold Sundown and was finished in November 2018. That project included widening CR 200 and adding a left-turn lane for Bold Sundown.