JARRELL, Texas — In a major breakthrough, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in a more than 30-year-old cold case.

A victim previously only known as “Corona Girl,” because she was wearing a Corona T-shirt, has been identified as Sue Ann Huskey, mother Sue Bryant confirmed to KVUE on Tuesday.

Bryant, who lives in Hughes Springs, Texas, said a detective informed one of her daughters of a DNA match in the case.

Huskey’s body was found on Sept. 25, 1989, on the west side of Interstate Highway 35 Exit 277 in Jarrell. She had been dead for about two weeks at the time, according to authorities. She was wearing a Corona beer promotional T-shirt that she had shredded the hem and sleeves of.

She was between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 2 inches tall, between 110 and 120 pounds and had short, light brown hair.

In October, Natalie Murry, the digital forensic artist for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Cold Case Unit, created new sketches for "Rebel Ray" and "Corona Girl."

RELATED:

New sketches created for Central Texas cold cases, 'Rebel Ray' and 'Corona Girl'

Meet the forensic artist who draws new hope to Williamson County cold cases

According to the sheriff's office, both sketches were revised because, "since the original reconstructions in the early 90s, more studies regarding facial morphology have been done, allowing for further specific details and corrections to the individual features of the face."

Rebel Ray, also named after the clothing found on his body, remains unidentified. Debra Jackson of Abilene, Texas, was identified as the Orange Socks victim in August.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is expected to give more details on the breakthrough and the case on Wednesday afternoon.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'We are seeing an increase in violent crime' | Austin police chief gives updates on weekend's multiple shootings, assaults

No suspect or damages found after reports of trespasser at Mansfield Dam

CapMetro announces new transportation plan, including potential underground transit system