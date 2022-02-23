Report: Williamson County commissioners approve $250K settlement for woman reportedly injured by jail restraints

This is the third lawsuit the county has settled regarding treatment at the Williamson County jail since 2018.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A $250,000 settlement was approved by Williamson County commissioners in a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed her back was fractured when jailers restrained her in a chair, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The lawsuit claimed she was improperly restrained into an emergency restraint chair and left alone and unsupervised for hours, resulting in fractures to three of her vertebrae.

This is the third lawsuit the county has settled regarding treatment at the Williamson County jail since 2018, according to the Statesman. However, the county has denied all the claims against it in the suits.

Elizabeth Firey filed the lawsuit in 2020 over her alleged treatment in September 2018. Firey was booked into the jail on the accusation that she was trying to stab her boyfriend. That charge was later dismissed.

She suffered from mental health issues but was not given mental health treatment at the jail, per the Statesman. Firey was left tightly strapped into the chair for hours and complained that the straps were too tight and injured her back, but jailers did not loosen the straps.

After being jailed for several days, Firey was taken to a psychiatric facility where the injuries were discovered.

This case was the third involving treatment at the jail the county has settled since 2018. In April, commissioners settled a suit for $1.6 million involving the death of a mentally ill inmate and agreed to $37,000 settlement regarding the used of restraints at the jail.

