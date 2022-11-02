Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center breaks ground on expansion

In addition to the expansion, the center's current building is undergoing renovations that include new furniture, flooring and a therapy garden.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center (WCCAC) broke ground Friday on the addition of a new 15,000-square-foot building.

The new addition will be located at 1811 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown and will include crisis services, forensic interviews, family advocacy and a multi-disciplinary hub. An outdoor play area will also be added, according to a release.

The center's current building is undergoing renovations as well and will include new furniture, flooring and a therapy garden.

The funding goal for renovations and new addition is $15.35 million, which includes a $9.8 million contribution from Williamson County.

“We are excited to announce that we are 71% of the way to our goal of raising $15.3 million towards our capital and comprehensive campaign,” WCCAC Chief Executive Officer Kerrie Stannell said in a release.

Leaders say they have outgrown their current facilities and expect to see a rise in cases as the area continues to grow. According to the center website, the current facility was built to accommodate eight to 10 staff members and the center employs 30 people with a need to hire more.

“This building is the single most important building in Williamson County. It is a safe place where we take children when the worst things happen to them so that they can tell their story and then begin the healing process,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

To learn more about the expansion and how to give, visit the center's expansion website.

