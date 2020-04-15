AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on March 18.

A two-vehicle crash in Williamson County near County Road 172 and Hester Crossing has left two people dead and one Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy with severe burns.

The incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 11:45 a.m.

According to WCSO, the deputy was transported to a nearby hospital with severe burns to his arm and hands after pulling a passenger out of an engulfed vehicle.

