WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — It may feel cooler in Central Texas, but the risk of fires breaking out remains high.

On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban effective at noon on Oct. 18 and will not exceed 90 days. In Travis County, a burn ban remains in effect through Oct. 26. It was implemented in late September.

According to a release from Williamson County, the ban was implemented due to severe drought conditions, above-average heat, low humidity, low fuel moistures and high winds that create dangerous wildfire conditions that can be exacerbated by outdoor burning. The order can be lifted by the county judge if conditions improve.

A person violates the order if they burn combustible material outside of an enclosure that serves to contain all flames and sparks or if they order such burning by others.

The ban prohibits the burning of household yard waste, like leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear trees, stumps, shrubbery or other vegetation.

Violating the order is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

