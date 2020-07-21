Burn ban in effect for Williamson, Travis counties

Both counties issued the bans on July 21.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson and Travis counties have issued a county-wide burn ban as dry conditions continue to affect the region.

On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court approved an order prohibiting outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The ban will begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and continue for up to 30 days. County Judge Bill Gravell will lift the ban should conditions improve.

The ban covers burning anything outside of an enclosure meant to contain all flames and sparks. It includes burning household yard waste and burning to clear land of trees or vegetation.

Anyone who violates the order could face a fine of up to $500. More information can be found on the Williamson County website.

Dry conditions have prompted local officials to issue water restrictions in Georgetown, as well as for customers of Coupland-based Manville Water Supply Corporation.

Earlier this month, Georgetown said the city’s water utility reached 85% of water treatment capacity.

The Travis County Commissioners Court also voted to instate a ban for unincorporated areas of the county starting July 21. This ban is expected to expire on Aug. 26 unless further action is taken by the Travis County Judge or County Fire Mashal.

“Because conditions have continued to worsen over the last several weeks, there is an increased risk in fire potential,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “While we could potentially receive some rainfall, there is no guarantee at this time, and a burn ban is necessary to ensure public safety.”

This ban on outdoor burning will not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also doesn't affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.