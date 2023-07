No structures were threatened by the fire, AFD said.

AUSTIN, Texas — A brush fire that burned around 6 acres in southwest Austin on Sunday afternoon is under control.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire happened in an undeveloped area surrounded by roads near William Cannon Drive and U.S. 290.

AFD said the fire was under control by 5:45 p.m.

Crews will spend "several hours" mopping up hot spots assisted by Oak Hill and Westlake fire departments.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Brush fire William Cannon and US 290 at approximately 4 acres. No structures will be threatened. Undeveloped area is surrounded by roadways. pic.twitter.com/Z08CgrONWw — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 23, 2023