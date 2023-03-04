'Especially lush': Wildflower Center predicts above-average bluebonnet season

Even the drought most of Texas experienced last summer might prove advantageous for our state’s most iconic wildflowers.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Experts at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center predict the 2023 wildflower season in Central Texas will be “especially lush.”

“I think it’s going to be an above-average spring, particularly when it comes to bluebonnets,” Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the center’s director of horticulture, said in a release. “We had good fall rain when the seedlings were just starting to come up, and that continued through the winter.”

Even the drought most of Texas experienced last summer might prove advantageous for our state’s most iconic wildflowers.

“The drought may have caused some grasses to die back,” DeLong-Amaya said. “That opens up soil space for bluebonnets and other spring-blooming annuals to grow.”

According to the Wildflower Center, there are five species of “bluebonnets” native to Texas. The most common, Texas bluebonnet (Lupinus texensis), typically peaks in Central Texas in early April, but the center said we could see some a bit earlier this year.

January and February temperatures were significantly warmer statewide in 2023 than the previous year.

“The warmer it is, the earlier things start to bloom,” said DeLong-Amaya.

Bluebonnets have already been spotted on roadsides near city centers, where the hustle and bustle of daily life generates radiant heat. The Wildflower Center said its facility is relatively insulated, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer – probably until mid-March – to see large swaths of blue in its gardens.

Mountain laurel (Sophora secundiflora), Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens) and Mexican plum (Prunus mexicana) are currently in bloom at the Wildflower Center.

For more information about the 2023 wildflower season, visit the Wildflower Center’s Texas Wildflower Central webpage.