A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) sergeant has resigned and a lieutenant has been reprimanded after being accused of inappropriate conduct at the WCSO training academy.

An investigation by WCSO and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement found issues with the scoring of tests, as well as inappropriate comments by an instructor toward some cadets at the academy, the sheriff’s office said on Friday.

The lieutenant in charge was disciplined and his training license was revoked, WCSO said.

The sergeant’s training license was also revoked, and he resigned in lieu of termination.

The sheriff’s office said it had also terminated a commander and a sergeant at the academy prior to the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

