WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees starting Monday through July 4 in hopes of finding homes for 10,000 pets in 10 days, joining more than 270 partner rescue groups across the country.

The cost is covered by “generous animal lovers who wanted to pay it forward and help send homeless dogs and cats home over the summer holiday,” according to a press release from the shelter.

The shelter joined forces with Best Friends Animal Society and groups across the U.S. to help prospective pet owners find their match.

It’s crucial to get these animals into forever homes — especially with the upcoming holidays. The shelters experience surges around July 4th due to animals being frightened by things such as fireworks and other loud sounds, according to the shelter.

Here’s when the animal shelter will be open:

Cat Adoptions

When: Monday through Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter's Inner Loop

Dog Adoptions**

When: Monday through Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The WCRAS Canine Corral, 425 E. Morrow St.

** The Corral will stay open one hour later on July 4th

“If you get excited when a stranger pays for your coffee, imagine the joy you’ll feel when adopting a pet whose adoption fee has been covered,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer of Best Friends Animal Society.

To preview adoptable pets at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, visit wilcopets.org.

