ACL Live shows rescheduled after Widespread Panic bandmember tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — Three Widespread Panic shows at ACL Live are being rescheduled after a bandmember tested positive for COVID-19.

The shows were initially set to happen Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15. Now, the shows have been postponed to Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10. All tickets will be honored for the new time slots, but for those who can't join that weekend or want a refund, Widespread Panic said emails will be sent with refund options.

John Bell, lead singer and guitarist, tested positive for COVID-19, the band announced. The band said all band members were vaccinated.

"After all this time, we were really looking forward to finally connecting with you in Austin, Texas at ACL Live this weekend," the band said in part on Instagram. "Being mindful of the concerns that COVID-19 has placed upon these events, we put plans in place to keep our fans, crew, venue staff and band members as safe as possible while we’re together."

Widespread Panic said they are "heartbroken that we can't be with you this weekend."