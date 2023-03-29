x
Widen Elementary School being re-occupied following electrical fire

Crews are beginning to leave the campus, with only two fire units remaining, and the school is being "re-occupied" by staff members.

AUSTIN, Texas — Widen Elementary School has been evacuated early Wednesday morning following an electrical fire. 

At 7:17 a.m. on March 29, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews were called out to Widen Elementary School, located at 5605 Nuckols Crossing. Once crews arrived on scene, they began putting out a "small electrical fire," according to the tweet.

The school was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

AFD has extinguished the fire and crews are still on scene working to remove the smoke near the cafeteria. An update from AFD stated that it was a "short in [the] electrical panel," which has been contained. 

Crews are beginning to leave the campus, with only two fire units remaining, and the school is being "re-occupied" by staff members. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

