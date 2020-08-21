Who's hiring? Domino's Pizza and Austin State Supported Living Center

We found over 400 positions ranging from various levels of experience.

AUSTIN, Texas — As unemployment continues to be an issue, KVUE continues to keep you updated on who is hiring. We found almost 400 positions at two different businesses this week.

There are 65 Domino's Pizza locations in the greater Austin area that are hiring 250 new team members.

Delivery Drivers

No experience needed

Pay ranges from $13/hr to $18/hr

Customer Service Representatives

Make pizzas and aid customers

Part-time

Pay ranges from $7.25/hr to $10.00/hr

Assistant Managers

Pay ranges from $30,000/yr to $40,000/yr

General Managers

Minimum pay of $60,000/yr

"We're looking for people who are good with people, who are ultimately just friendly and are willing to work with a team and can work in a fast-paced environment," said Domino's General Manager Jodi Hodges.

Hodges said promotions within the company aren't unusual. She went from a representative at age 16 to a general manager at 21.

"They really inspired me to, you know, grow with who I was and grow to be who I could become," said Hodges.

The word growth is also meaningful at the Austin State Supported Living Center where they support and help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Austin State Supported Living Center also has plenty of openings.

Direct Support Professionals

92 positions

Help patients with daily tasks

Minimal experience

Starting pay $2,260/month

Food Services

39 positions

No experience needed

Starting pay: 1,648/month

Licensed Vocational Nurses

23 positions

LVN Certification

Starting pay: $3,081/month

A staff development specialist at the center, Tarronda Neal, said all positions come with benefits.

"We're looking for motivated, sincere, genuine people who care about others and who are passionate about what they do," said Neal.

If you are hiring and want to be featured, send me an email at dherron@kvue.com.











