Austin clinic resumes abortion services as Texas law is suspended

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the state to suspend its restrictive law.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend its restrictive abortion law that went into effect on Sept. 1, one local clinic said it has already resumed abortion services.

According to Whole Woman's Health Clinic CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller, services resumed Thursday morning.

"We have reopened our schedule to expand beyond that six-week limit in our Texas clinics already," said Hagstrom Miller. "In fact, last night we reached out to some of the patients that we had on a waiting list to come in to have abortions today."

Amy said the clinic will be treating patients as long as the injunction stands.

"That phone call volume has increased," she said. "There's actually hope from patients and from staff, and I think there's a little, just, desperation in that hope. Folks know that this opportunity could be short-lived."

Whole Woman's Health has four clinics in Texas, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and another in McAllen. Hagstrom Miller added that people have already begun calling in and their staff is trying to fit in as many people as they can.

The Texas law has been called the most restrictive law in the country. It prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before many women even know they are pregnant. It allows private citizens to file lawsuits against violators and entitles them to at least $10,000 in damages if they are successful.