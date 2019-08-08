WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Debra Jackson has officially been identified as the Williamson County "Orange Socks" cold case victim.

On Oct. 31, 1979, investigators found a woman dead from apparent strangulation off Interstate Highway 35 north of Georgetown. The unidentified woman wearing only orange socks is now confirmed to be Jackson, nearly 40 years later.

The question now is, who was she?

Jackson was a 23-year-old from Abilene, Texas. Investigators met with Jackson's family and learned she left home from Abilene in 1977. The family did not report her missing at that time, so no information was entered in any databases.

According to officials, Jackson began working at Ramada Inn in Amarillo in 1978. Later that year, she then began working at an assisted living center called Burmont in Azle, Texas.

Investigators learned Jackson's social security activity halted after 1979.

Last month, the Williamson County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit provided a new sketch created by a forensic artist, Natalie Murry, in an effort to make a breakthrough in the cold case.

Jackson's sister saw the updated sketch of the victim and contacted officials. She was later confirmed through DNA testing to be Jackson's sister.

Prior to the confirmed DNA testing from the sister, officials said they were able to identify Jackson by consulting with family and comparing the photos they provided with those taken after her autopsy. They cited her long toes, unique earlobes and scars from child infantigo.

As the investigation continues, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who may have worked with Jackson or knew her between 1977 and 1979 to come forward by calling 512-943-5204. Sheriff Chody said that they will continue to seek possible suspects.

